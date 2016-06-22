About this product
To extract our live resin, we start with fresh-cut, organic high CBD cannabis flowers. This ensures that the full-spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes present in the plant make it through to the live resin extract. We then slowly homogenize pure delta-8 distillate into the live resin to produce the purest delta-8 THC on the market.
No Chemicals or Additives
Third-Party Lab Tested
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Experience the euphoria of THC and all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD with our Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge, ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
Net Wt. 1ml
No Chemicals or Additives
Third-Party Lab Tested
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Experience the euphoria of THC and all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD with our Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge, ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
Net Wt. 1ml
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,358 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!