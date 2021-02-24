About this product
Our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen contains pure delta-8 distillate derived from organic hemp. We blend this pure d8 with live resin terpenes to create the perfect combination of effects from CBD and THC, while still maintaining the dank flavor cannabis is known best for.
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Contains 500mg Delta-8 THC Live Resin
