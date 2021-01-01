About this product

Sour G CBG has a terpene profile that's out of this world! Packing the terpene profile of Sour Space Candy and with the frost coverage of CBG , this sativa-dominant hemp flower strain is what you've been waiting for and more.



Its bright green flowers are covered in CBG rich trichromes. Sour G has a moderatley sweet 'n sour aroma and flavor that lingers on your taste buds.