About this product
Our king size pre-filled cones are packed with a full gram of the finest smokable hemp flower available. These giant cones contain premium flower only, with no shake, trim or fillers and less than 0.3% THC.
Choose from several different high CBD and CBG strains.
Cured with cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
Made from organic cannabis sativa cultivars
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim
Available in singles, 3, 6 and 12 packs.
Lab Tested | Grown In USA
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
22% of people say it helps with inflammation
