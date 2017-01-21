Loading…
Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Strawberry Gelato

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Named after its parents—Strawberry Cookies X Açaí Gelato—this hemp flower strain is a must for any true admirer of fruity flower. The juicy taste of strawberries and cream is balanced by fresh herbal notes. This cannabis strain is perfect for anytime of day.

Lab Tested | Grown in USA

1,408 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
