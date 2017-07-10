Our mission is to provide pure and potent cannabis infusions while educating and advocating for marijuana law reforms. Simply Crafted CBD is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and are active members of the National Hemp Association and the Minneapolis - Bloomington Chamber of Commerce.



We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD hemp flower and delta-8 THC products are sold to you. Our cannabinoids are produced in a federally regulated facility, and are third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD and delta-8 THC products with a 100% money back guarantee.



Free shipping for all orders in the USA



We ship all of our products via USPS, unless requested to do otherwise. We use discreet packaging and fulfill all orders within 24 hours, Monday- Saturday.



We ship SOME of our products to all 50 States in the US, as well as the rest of the world. However, we do NOT ship CBD, hemp flower or Delta-8 THC, to Canada or any other country where hemp derived products are not currently legal.



We do ship our hemp derived cannabinoids to countries where they are permitted, such as the UK, France, and some other areas of Europe. Before you place an international order for any hemp derived cannabis products, it's always best to check your own country's laws and regulations first. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.



Since 2019, Simply Crafted CBD has proudly offered premium CBD products and hemp flower for discerning individuals who prefer natural solutions over unnecessary prescriptions. We are committed to providing the best CBD and delta-8 THC at an affordable price point.



At Simply Crafted CBD, we believe that quality Delta-8 THC and CBD products should be easily accessible and affordable to anyone who seeks the effective and natural healing power of cannabis.



We proudly offer a wide array of hemp flower cannabis strains, CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and a full line of delta-8 THC products. Our team of CBD experts help our customers find the perfect CBD product for their unique situation.



With our robust product knowledge as well as our acute ability to match up the right remedy for a specific problem, our customers can rest assured that they will be receiving a high-quality, natural, and effective solution for their individual health needs.



At Simply Crafted CBD, we truly believe in the transformative power of CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and assorted CBD products to alleviate pain, reduce anxiety, and improve health outcomes. At the end of the day, Simply Crafted CBD is committed to finding the best solution for our client’s specific needs.



All of our Delat-8 THC and CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States and are third-party lab tested. Our cannabinoids pass the highest standards of approval in the United States. In addition, all of our delta-8 and CBD products are personally tested by our staff to ensure effectiveness and that only the best possible products are sold to you.



We guarantee our Delta-8 THC & CBD to be solvent-free and highly effective. We have strict guidelines for all of our partner hemp farms to follow. Our cannabis oils and extracts are captured using state of the art methods that produce the best full spectrum CBD and pure delta-8 THC distillate.



Our founders are from Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where Simply Crafted CBD began. They are health-conscious, outdoor enthusiasts whose passion for alternative, natural remedies for life's problems pushed them towards their endeavors into cannabis and all its benefits and uses. CBD is a natural solution, and we fully enjoy blending it with all sorts of other complimentary herbs and essential oils.