Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Tropicana Cookies CBG

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Tropicana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that combines the two delicious strains, GSC and Tangie.

This high CBD flower cross gives off notes of citrus accompanied by a strong cookies aroma and flavor. There's no wander why Tropicana Cookies is number one on Leafly's list of the Top 100 Strains of 2021.

This special crossbreed of Tropicana Cookies contains high CBD and less than 0.3% THC.

Tropicana Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
233 people told us about effects:
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!