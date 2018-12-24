About this product

Tropicana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that combines the two delicious strains, GSC and Tangie.



This high CBD flower cross gives off notes of citrus accompanied by a strong cookies aroma and flavor. There's no wander why Tropicana Cookies is number one on Leafly's list of the Top 100 Strains of 2021.



This special crossbreed of Tropicana Cookies contains high CBD and less than 0.3% THC.