Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Tropicana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain that combines the two delicious strains, GSC and Tangie.
This high CBD flower cross gives off notes of citrus accompanied by a strong cookies aroma and flavor. There's no wander why Tropicana Cookies is number one on Leafly's list of the Top 100 Strains of 2021.
This special crossbreed of Tropicana Cookies contains high CBD and less than 0.3% THC.
This high CBD flower cross gives off notes of citrus accompanied by a strong cookies aroma and flavor. There's no wander why Tropicana Cookies is number one on Leafly's list of the Top 100 Strains of 2021.
This special crossbreed of Tropicana Cookies contains high CBD and less than 0.3% THC.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
233 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!