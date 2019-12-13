About this product
Derived in small batches from organic hemp flower, our Live Resin Delta-8 THC preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant. The high purity and refined quality of our delta-8 live resin offers a subtle cannabis flavor, along with all the benefits of CBD, and a bit milder buzz than THC.
To extract our live resin, we start with fresh-cut, organic high CBD cannabis flowers. This ensures that the full-spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes present in the plant make it through to the live resin extract. We then slowly homogenize pure delta-8 distillate into the live resin to produce the purest delta-8 THC on the market.
No Chemicals or Additives
Third-Party Lab Tested
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Experience the euphoria of THC and all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD with our Live Resin Delta-8 Cartridge, ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery.
Net Wt. 1ml
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,348 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
