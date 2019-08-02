Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
White Fire CBG is a hybrid strain known for its uplifting and cerebral effects. This hemp flower strain features notably sour and earthy aromas.
Most people say White Fire CBG is ideal for social and creative activities, without leaving you drowsy. The buds resemble a dusty snowfall of crystals.
Lab Tested | Grown in USA
White Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
703 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
