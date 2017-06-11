About this product

Our king size pre-filled cones are filled with over a gram of high CBD hemp flower. We use fresh, premium buds with absolutely no trim or shake to provide the best overall smoking experience. All of our hemp flower strains are grown in the USA and are lab-tested.



Enjoy all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD with the distinct, dank aroma and flavor of traditional cannabis.



No Shake

No Trim

No Fillers

Lab-Tested