About this product
Our king size pre-filled cones are filled with over a gram of high CBD hemp flower. We use fresh, premium buds with absolutely no trim or shake to provide the best overall smoking experience. All of our hemp flower strains are grown in the USA and are lab-tested.
Enjoy all the benefits of full-spectrum CBD with the distinct, dank aroma and flavor of traditional cannabis.
No Shake
No Trim
No Fillers
Lab-Tested
White Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
706 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
