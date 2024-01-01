Banana Berry THCa Flower

by SimplyMary
Hybrid THC 15%
About this product

Experience the delicious Banana Berry THCa Flower! This strain features frosty nugs adorned with thick orange hairs. The flavor profile is a delightful combination of fruity notes such as bananas, strawberries, and berries with a hint of haze. Created from a cross of Banana Punch and Strawberry Banana, this indica-dominant hybrid will relax both your body and mind.

About this strain

Banana Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Strawberry Banana strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of bananas, strawberries, and berries with a hint of haze. Banana Berry is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Berry effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Revolutionary Clinics, Banana Berry features flavors like banana, berry, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Banana Berry is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with orange hairs and a coating of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



SimplyMary
Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
