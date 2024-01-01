Bubblegum Gelato THCa Flower

by SimplyMary
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Don’t break the budget to enjoy premium west coast flower, introducing our THCa Smalls, Bubblegum Gelato. These small but mighty buds pack a sweet raspberry, cherry and bubblegum flavor with gassy undertones, offering a premium cannabis experience in a compact format.

◆ Gelato #45 x Indiana Bubblegum

◆ Indica Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

◆ Medium Sized Buds

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

SimplyMary
