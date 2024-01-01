Pink Runtz THCa Resin

by SimplyMary
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Get balanced with Pink Runtz THCa Live Resin Jam, a balanced hybrid grown and extracted in California. Each 2-gram jar is packed with a sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with a notable hint of sour candy.

◆ Runtz x Rainbow Sherbert

◆ Balanced Hybrid

◆ Live Resin Jam

About this strain

Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces euphoric, uplifting, and relaxing effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand SimplyMary
SimplyMary
Shop products
Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
Notice a problem?Report this item