Platinum Jack THCa Flower

by SimplyMary
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Experience the legendary Platinum Jack, a pheno of Jack Herer. This sativa-dominant hybrid was created through crossing the classic Haze with Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. Famous for its uplifting and energizing effects. Platinum Jack was bred specifically to amplify the high-powered effects of its parent strain while delivering a classic Jack Herer flavor of sweet lemony kush with a touch of sharp minty fruits upon exhale

◆ Pheno of Jack Herer

◆ Sativa Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

SimplyMary
Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
