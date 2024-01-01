About this product
Platinum Zkittlez THCa Live Rosin
by SimplyMary
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Platinum Z is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and euphoric. Platinum Z has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Z, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item