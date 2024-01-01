Platinum Zkittlez THCa Live Rosin

by SimplyMary
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

Feel your best with Platinum Zkittlez THCa Live Rosin, a slight indica hybrid grown and washed in California. Each 1-gram jar packs a sweet, fruity berry candy with a lightly spicy kushy exhale.

◆ Platinum OG x Zkittlez

◆ Indica Hybrid

◆ Indoor Living Soil

About this strain

Platinum Z is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, energetic, and euphoric. Platinum Z has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Z, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

SimplyMary
Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
