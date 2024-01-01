About this product
Super Runtz THCa Flower
About this strain
Super Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. Super Runtz is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Super Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Super Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by CRONJA, Super Runtz features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from CRONJA, a Veteran, Black and Social Equity-Owned brand that blends mindful cannabis consumption and culture. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.