About this product

Savor the flavor with Wagyu THCa Flower! This balanced hybrid blend of Meat Breath and Lemon Cherry Terdz that delivers frosty light green nugs. Like its name, Wagyu has a sweet yet savory smokey flavor with hints of fresh tropical citrus and a touch of earthiness.

◆ Meat Breath x Lemon Cherry Terdz

◆ Balanced Hybrid

◆ Premium Indoor

About this strain

Wagyu is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Meat Breath x Lemon Cherry Terdz. This strain is an indica dominant hybrid. Wagyu is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Wagyu typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. It's described as "candy gas notes on the front end" and "finish with the earthy Mendo Breath/Meat Breath flavor. A very unique smoke." If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wagyu, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Welcome to SimplyMary from the founders of HelloMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
