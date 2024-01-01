About this product
Wagyu THCa Flower
by SimplyMary
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Wagyu effects are mostly calming.
Wagyu potency is higher THC than average.
Wagyu is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Meat Breath x Lemon Cherry Terdz. This strain is an indica dominant hybrid. Wagyu is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Wagyu typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. It's described as "candy gas notes on the front end" and "finish with the earthy Mendo Breath/Meat Breath flavor. A very unique smoke." If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wagyu, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item