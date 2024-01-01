Z Chem THCa Rosin

by SimplyMary
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Relax well with Z Chem THCa Live Rosin, an indica dominant hybrid grown and washed in California. Each 1-gram jar is packed with greasy goodness, delivering a burst of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors with a little gassy undertone.

◆ Sundae Driver x Zkittlez, x Chemdawg

◆ Indica Hybrid

◆ Indoor Living Soil

Chem Z, also called Top Dawg, is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Chemdog x (Zkittles x Sour Dawg). Chem Z is complex, with a nose of sweet coffee, astringent gas, and fruity funk. Expect creative, uplifted, and relaxed effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Welcome to SimplyMary – your premier destination for top-quality THCa products. With a passion for excellence, we offer a curated selection of strains and products crafted to elevate your cannabis experience. From our fast shipping to our unparalleled customer service, we're committed to providing you with the finest THCa solutions tailored to your needs.
