Sindicase Premium Vegan-Leather Smell Proof Bag with TSA Combination Lock (BLACK)
About this product
EFFECTIVELY LOCKS SMELLS IN: Entrust Sindicase Supply Co. to keep all of your pungent or strong smelling products & accessories from being detected by others. Our Patent-Pending smell proof bags effectively keep scents from escaping via the power of activated-carbon odor neutralizing technology in the lining that absorbs smells.
POWERFUL LOCKING DEVICE: Each bag comes with a military-grade lock system with code. The zippers easily lock into the TSA-approved combination lock, fastened on the top of the bag. Preset at 420, you can manually change the code to your personal preference. Rest assured that, with the Sindicase Supply Co. range of smell prove bags, no smell will get out and no unwanted person will get in. We care about your safety and privacy!
SUPERIOR BUILD: Derived from thick, PU leather, our bags are incredibly durable and can withstand a great deal of everyday wear-and-tear. With reinforced stitching and tight-seal zippers that are water-resistant, our smell proof carbon bags are some of the highest-quality, long-lasting carry and storage bags on the market. Weather- resistant and strong, these bags are a must for protecting your valuables.
STYLISH AND ELEGANT: Regardless of what you are using this bag for, there’s no reason to sacrifice beautiful aesthetics for performance. Travel in luxury with these ultra-soft, lightweight, personal smell proof bags. With a minimalistic yet bold design, the Sindicase range exudes decadence and high-class. It also provides some cushioning for products prone to breaking or chipping like smoke pipes, glass pieces, and vaporizers.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: At Sindicase Supply Co., we want your experience with us to be nothing short of fantastic. We don’t just care about producing great products - we care about providing excellent customer service. If you aren’t totally thrilled with this odor hiding storage kit, return it within 30 days for a full refund. If there’s an issue with manufacturing or a defect, we will replace your bag immediately .
