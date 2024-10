Indulge in the bold and tangy flavor of blue raspberry with this fast-acting shooter. Infused with 100mg of THC and 100mg of CBG, this shooter is designed to deliver a quick onset of euphoric effects. The unique combination of THC and CBG provides an enhanced experience, perfect for elevating your mood and energizing your day.



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Sugar, MCT Oil, Natural Flavor, Marijuana Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Blue 1, Aspartame

