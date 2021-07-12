About this product
Every single product we produce is 100% Oregon made. Our strictly cannabis plant based philosophy, means everything we deliver to you is completely from our home turf…and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
About this strain
Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid weed strain with dense nugs and THC content that packs a punch. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn't be such a stressed-out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster of a strain is potent, averaging a 21% THC level. If you're new to smoking Bruce Banner, expect the effects to be strong and to come on quickly before dissipating into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain will linger in the head and may provide body relaxation. Bruce Banner is a bud best enjoyed during the daytime. This strain was originally bred by Dark Horse Genetics from a cross of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. Bruce Banner buds offer a diesel aroma with sweet undertones. If you're going to grow Bruce Banner, keep in mind that the plants flower pretty fast, at about 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.
Bruce Banner effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Single Origin products are made with strictly 100% cannabis terpenes, so you can experience cannabis in it’s purest form. We’re passionate about the plant our products comes from, so we vow to never over-process, just expertly enhance what’s already there.