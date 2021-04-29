Every Single Origin Syringe is fully loaded with 1 gram of pre-activated cannabis distillate. This means you can consume the distillate straight from the syringe and feel the effects. The Distillate Syringe is the perfect product for the adventurous cannabis connoisseur. Smoke it in your rig, drizzle it on your next pre-roll, top of your bowl, add it to any recipe for an instant "special” treat, mix it in your morning coffee, or even eat it straight from the syringe. The possibilities are endless…



Every single product we produce is 100% Oregon made. Our strictly cannabis plant based philosophy, means everything we deliver to you is completely from our home turf…and we wouldn’t want it any other way.