Peach OG effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
30% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
7% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
