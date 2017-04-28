About this product
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
