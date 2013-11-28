About this product
Every Single Origin Cartridge is filled to the brim with 1 gram of masterly crafted cannabis distillate. We use nothing but 100% cannabis terpenes & carefully select the best local flower to go into our distillate. This top-quality distillate requires high-end hardware; each cartridge features a ceramic cup core allowing for precise distillate heating, so you get the perfect consistency & strain flavor with every hit. Four internal portholes allow for continuous distillate flow into the heated core resulting in a super smooth product intake & uniform heating. These precise internal functions along with a stylized, comfortable, mouthpiece make for an elevated smoking experience. Every single product we produce is 100% Oregon made. Our strictly cannabis plant based philosophy, means everything we deliver to you is completely from our home turf…and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
About this strain
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
925 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Single Origin
For us, the perfect smoke sesh includes a great view, some close friends, & most importantly a fresh cartridge filled to the brim with 100% pure cannabis distillate right from our home state. With 7+ years of cannabis distilling experience, our mission is to bottle up that Oregon magic and deliver it to you with every Single Origin product we create.
Single Origin products are made with strictly 100% cannabis terpenes, so you can experience cannabis in it’s purest form. We’re passionate about the plant our products comes from, so we vow to never over-process, just expertly enhance what’s already there.
