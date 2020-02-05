About this strain
Bred by Grand Daddy Purp, Bay Platinum Cookies is a sativa heavy cross of Bay 11 and Platinum Cookies. It has earth and lemon flavors that scream through on each inhale.
Bay Platinum Cookies effects
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
