Logo for the brand Sir Newton’s Original

Sir Newton’s Original

Sir Newton's Soda Mandarin Orange 100mg

About this product

Enjoy a burst of fresh orange flavor with Newton's Mandarin Orange. This is orange soda the way it should be, without high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors and flavors. Light, bubbly and sublimely citrus.

• No caffeine • No preservatives
• No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup
• 0 calories • Sugar free
• 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested
• Solvent free • Distillate Extraction

ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.
