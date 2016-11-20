About this strain
Bred by Ocean Grown Seeds, Alien Rift crosses Alien Abduction, Alien Dawg ("Ether" cut), and Alien OG, and it was specifically backcrossed for better hash production. Alien Rift is certain to please the senses, with a tart scent of lemon and spice, and buds dense with trichomes. With that much extraterrestrial activity, this strain is out of this world! Use Alien Rift’s laid-back effects to curb stress and manage physical pain.
Alien Rift effects
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
48% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.