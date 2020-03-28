About this strain
Created by The Sage Grower, Chuck OG (also known as Mutant Chuck) is a cross between Tahoe OG and an Afghani heirloom strain. A balanced hybrid, Chuck OG offers piney, gassy, and sour flavors common to those with OG lineage. It produces dense crystal-coated buds that offer effects that are sedative, giggly, and appetite-enhancing, making it perfect choice for relaxing evenings in.
Chuck OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
66% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.