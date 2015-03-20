About this product
Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a unique hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. Dream Lotus possesses hashy-spice and sweet herbal notes that can be detected on the exhale. This strains distinct lineage, lends itself to calming, uplifting effects.
Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. This rendition combines a Santa Cruz cut of Blue Dream with Bodhi’s Snow Lotus, resulting in a strain that maintains uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Hashy spice and sweet herbal notes can be detected on the exhale in a flavor that ushers in blissful effects perfect for stress relief any time of the day.
Dream Lotus effects
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.