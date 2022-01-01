About this product
Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a unique hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. Dream Lotus possesses hashy-spice and sweet herbal notes that can be detected on the exhale. This strains distinct lineage, lends itself to calming, uplifting effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.