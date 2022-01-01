About this product
Bred locally by the team over at Mass Genetics, GSOG x MOB is a combination of Mass Genetics’ award-winning Grape Stomper OG crossed with a local favorite in the Northeast, Mother of Berries, or M.O.B. The phenotype selected displays characteristics that take after its Grape Stomper OG parentage, with the tell-tale OG Kush scent dominating the aroma profile. A discerning palette, however, will notice slight fruity hints reminiscent of both the blueberry of the M.O.B. and the sour pine-lemon of the Grape Stomper. This strain provides bodily-relaxing effects typical of indica strains with noticeable mental calm.
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.