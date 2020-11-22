About this strain
Lemon Lava was bred when pHinest Cannabis crossed Lemon Heads and Lava Cake. The result is a lemon strain with added herbal and minty aromas. Lemon Lava contains various flavors, including bright citrus zest, sage, fresh mint, and a subtle grape aftertaste, and buds have vivid saffron-colored hairs. Lemon Lava comes on smooth and provides a bright, alert, and refreshing high.
Lemon Lava effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
No product reviews
About this brand
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.