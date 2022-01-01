About this product
Lemon Walker is a beautiful and complicated hybrid cross between Lemon Skunk and Skywalker Kush. This strain possesses a complex terpene profile with sharp notes of lemon and citrus, and a pungent fruity undertone. Patients who have found relief in Skywalker Kush, Lemon Skunk or other “lemon” strains should consider trying Lemon Walker.
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.