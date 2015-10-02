About this strain
Light of Jah
Light of Jah is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain whose name is often used interchangeably with Jack Herer, but may also refer to a Jack Herer and Afghani hybrid. This hybridized rendition still leans toward the sativa side with uplifting effects that fuel creativity and positive moods. Its flavor is a sweet combination of tropical fruit and hashy, peppery spice.
Light of Jah effects
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
65% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.