Bred by the team over at 14er Holistics in Boulder, Colorado, Moonrise is a cross between Moonshine Haze, an extremely popular sativa from Rare Dankness, and Double Purple Dojo, a version of TGA/Subcool’s Double Purple Doja that 14er Holistics renamed in honor of the significant work put in by a subsequent breeder to further refine the TGA work. Moonrise boasts a sweet, musky flavor with notes of mixed berries. While the appearance of the plant leans Sativa in cultivation, some have found the Double Purple Dojo has contributed an increase in bodily effect compared to the incredibly strong, long-lasting sativa effects of Moonshine Haze.
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.