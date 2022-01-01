About this product
Tardis, named after Doctor Who’s Time traveling phone booth, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created through joining Oregon Diesel and Timewreck. This strain possesses a pungent, satisfying taste and aroma of black licorice with overtones of sweet fruit. Tardis provides relaxing, clear headed effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.