About this strain
Plantman Jack and Ethos Glue from Ethos Genetics come together to create a long-lasting strain that absolutely stinks. With thick colas that pump out a rich sour apple, dry floral, and chocolate chem terpene profile, Zour Apples is not to be missed by anyone looking for unique aromas. Alongside tasty flavors, this strain offers a quality high that comes on strong, then tapers into a warm relaxation.
Zour Apples effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Nausea
28% of people say it helps with nausea
Lack of appetite
21% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Sira Naturals
Our mission is to provide premium cannabis, sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients & customers, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations.