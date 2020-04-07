Plantman Jack and Ethos Glue from Ethos Genetics come together to create a long-lasting strain that absolutely stinks. With thick colas that pump out a rich sour apple, dry floral, and chocolate chem terpene profile, Zour Apples is not to be missed by anyone looking for unique aromas. Alongside tasty flavors, this strain offers a quality high that comes on strong, then tapers into a warm relaxation.