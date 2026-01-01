Full-Spectrum | Strain-Specific | Small-Batch Extract



Harley Diesel is a balanced 1:1 cultivar bred from Harley Wreck and Platinum Sour Diesel, and our Private Reserve RSO captures its therapeutic potential in a pure, ethanol-extracted form. This strain-specific, small-batch cannabis oil preserves the complete plant profile, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and rare compounds like polyphenols for a truly full-spectrum experience.



Expect a clear, focused calm with both body and mind support. Many users describe Harley Diesel as helpful for daytime stress relief, inflammation, and emotional regulation, all without heavy intoxication.



Like all Siskiyou Sungrown RSO, this product is:

• Made from organically grown cannabis sourced from our farm or trusted farms

• Extracted with certified organic ethanol to capture both oil- and water-soluble compounds

• Packaged in oral syringes for precise, versatile dosing

• Third-party lab tested for potency, purity, and safety



Flavor/Feel: Earthy, herbal, subtle diesel

Common Uses: Stress, inflammation, calm focus, mood support

Cannabinoid Ratio: ~1:1 THC:CBD

Format: 1g RSO in soft-touch mylar pouch



Suggested Use:

Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of 0.02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of 1⁄2 a short grain of rice.

Each unit contains 50 servings.