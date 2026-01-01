About this product
Full-Spectrum | Strain-Specific | Small-Batch Extract
Harley Diesel is a balanced 1:1 cultivar bred from Harley Wreck and Platinum Sour Diesel, and our Private Reserve RSO captures its therapeutic potential in a pure, ethanol-extracted form. This strain-specific, small-batch cannabis oil preserves the complete plant profile, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and rare compounds like polyphenols for a truly full-spectrum experience.
Expect a clear, focused calm with both body and mind support. Many users describe Harley Diesel as helpful for daytime stress relief, inflammation, and emotional regulation, all without heavy intoxication.
Like all Siskiyou Sungrown RSO, this product is:
• Made from organically grown cannabis sourced from our farm or trusted farms
• Extracted with certified organic ethanol to capture both oil- and water-soluble compounds
• Packaged in oral syringes for precise, versatile dosing
• Third-party lab tested for potency, purity, and safety
Flavor/Feel: Earthy, herbal, subtle diesel
Common Uses: Stress, inflammation, calm focus, mood support
Cannabinoid Ratio: ~1:1 THC:CBD
Format: 1g RSO in soft-touch mylar pouch
Suggested Use:
Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of 0.02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of 1⁄2 a short grain of rice.
Each unit contains 50 servings.
Harley Diesel is a balanced 1:1 cultivar bred from Harley Wreck and Platinum Sour Diesel, and our Private Reserve RSO captures its therapeutic potential in a pure, ethanol-extracted form. This strain-specific, small-batch cannabis oil preserves the complete plant profile, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and rare compounds like polyphenols for a truly full-spectrum experience.
Expect a clear, focused calm with both body and mind support. Many users describe Harley Diesel as helpful for daytime stress relief, inflammation, and emotional regulation, all without heavy intoxication.
Like all Siskiyou Sungrown RSO, this product is:
• Made from organically grown cannabis sourced from our farm or trusted farms
• Extracted with certified organic ethanol to capture both oil- and water-soluble compounds
• Packaged in oral syringes for precise, versatile dosing
• Third-party lab tested for potency, purity, and safety
Flavor/Feel: Earthy, herbal, subtle diesel
Common Uses: Stress, inflammation, calm focus, mood support
Cannabinoid Ratio: ~1:1 THC:CBD
Format: 1g RSO in soft-touch mylar pouch
Suggested Use:
Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of 0.02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of 1⁄2 a short grain of rice.
Each unit contains 50 servings.
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About this product
Full-Spectrum | Strain-Specific | Small-Batch Extract
Harley Diesel is a balanced 1:1 cultivar bred from Harley Wreck and Platinum Sour Diesel, and our Private Reserve RSO captures its therapeutic potential in a pure, ethanol-extracted form. This strain-specific, small-batch cannabis oil preserves the complete plant profile, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and rare compounds like polyphenols for a truly full-spectrum experience.
Expect a clear, focused calm with both body and mind support. Many users describe Harley Diesel as helpful for daytime stress relief, inflammation, and emotional regulation, all without heavy intoxication.
Like all Siskiyou Sungrown RSO, this product is:
• Made from organically grown cannabis sourced from our farm or trusted farms
• Extracted with certified organic ethanol to capture both oil- and water-soluble compounds
• Packaged in oral syringes for precise, versatile dosing
• Third-party lab tested for potency, purity, and safety
Flavor/Feel: Earthy, herbal, subtle diesel
Common Uses: Stress, inflammation, calm focus, mood support
Cannabinoid Ratio: ~1:1 THC:CBD
Format: 1g RSO in soft-touch mylar pouch
Suggested Use:
Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of 0.02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of 1⁄2 a short grain of rice.
Each unit contains 50 servings.
Harley Diesel is a balanced 1:1 cultivar bred from Harley Wreck and Platinum Sour Diesel, and our Private Reserve RSO captures its therapeutic potential in a pure, ethanol-extracted form. This strain-specific, small-batch cannabis oil preserves the complete plant profile, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and rare compounds like polyphenols for a truly full-spectrum experience.
Expect a clear, focused calm with both body and mind support. Many users describe Harley Diesel as helpful for daytime stress relief, inflammation, and emotional regulation, all without heavy intoxication.
Like all Siskiyou Sungrown RSO, this product is:
• Made from organically grown cannabis sourced from our farm or trusted farms
• Extracted with certified organic ethanol to capture both oil- and water-soluble compounds
• Packaged in oral syringes for precise, versatile dosing
• Third-party lab tested for potency, purity, and safety
Flavor/Feel: Earthy, herbal, subtle diesel
Common Uses: Stress, inflammation, calm focus, mood support
Cannabinoid Ratio: ~1:1 THC:CBD
Format: 1g RSO in soft-touch mylar pouch
Suggested Use:
Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of 0.02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of 1⁄2 a short grain of rice.
Each unit contains 50 servings.
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