Lebanese Gold Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Made with today’s lifestyle in mind, the Sitka® hashish pre-rolls offer our most convenient and accessible form of smoking hash.
This Lebanese Gold is a mix of sativa varieties, personally chosen by the hash master for an uplifting buzz.
Experience its bold and complex taste and smooth mouthfeel. Its aroma features bright, citrusy notes.
