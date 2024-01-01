Introducing our Candela Double Glazed Donut Pre-Rolls – a connoisseur's delight, crafted with single-source, in-house grown premium indoor whole flower. Each pre-roll is infused with our award-winning solventless full melt hash rosin, meticulously rolled and jellied with a live rosin center, then dusted with single-strain kief, and crowned with a sparkling layer of THC Diamonds. Time to Smoke the Donuts—Freshly rolled every day, these small-batch pre-rolls offer a decadent flavor profile and a smoking experience that's nothing short of tantalizing. Delivered daily for utmost freshness, our pre-rolls are available in a nostalgic baker's dozen. Delivered Daily, Sold in a Baker’s Dozen.



Apple Tartz x Don Mega



The holy grail of gas. The colossus of funk. Apple Tartz x Don Mega blends searing garlic, diesel, and gas, with playful fruit, cream, and cheese to create a profile that has to be tasted to be believed. Sour and tart, sugary and gassy funk, Apple Tartz x Don Mega has a new profile lurking around every corner. Marvelously hybrid, the stone takes the shape of the mood of the user, which makes Apple Tartz x Don Mega perfect for any time of day. You might have just found your new everyday smoker.

