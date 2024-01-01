Candela Double Glazed Donut - Apple Tartz x Don Mega

by Six Labs
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Candela Double Glazed Donut - Apple Tartz x Don Mega

About this product

Introducing our Candela Double Glazed Donut Pre-Rolls – a connoisseur's delight, crafted with single-source, in-house grown premium indoor whole flower. Each pre-roll is infused with our award-winning solventless full melt hash rosin, meticulously rolled and jellied with a live rosin center, then dusted with single-strain kief, and crowned with a sparkling layer of THC Diamonds. Time to Smoke the Donuts—Freshly rolled every day, these small-batch pre-rolls offer a decadent flavor profile and a smoking experience that's nothing short of tantalizing. Delivered daily for utmost freshness, our pre-rolls are available in a nostalgic baker's dozen. Delivered Daily, Sold in a Baker’s Dozen.

Apple Tartz x Don Mega

The holy grail of gas. The colossus of funk. Apple Tartz x Don Mega blends searing garlic, diesel, and gas, with playful fruit, cream, and cheese to create a profile that has to be tasted to be believed. Sour and tart, sugary and gassy funk, Apple Tartz x Don Mega has a new profile lurking around every corner. Marvelously hybrid, the stone takes the shape of the mood of the user, which makes Apple Tartz x Don Mega perfect for any time of day. You might have just found your new everyday smoker.

About this strain

Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berry gas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that's sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It's a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes. Apple Tartz is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Six Labs
Six Labs
Shop products
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.