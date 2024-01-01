Introducing our Candela Double Glazed Donut Pre-Rolls – a connoisseur's delight, crafted with single-source, in-house grown premium indoor whole flower. Each pre-roll is infused with our award-winning solventless full melt hash rosin, meticulously rolled and jellied with a live rosin center, then dusted with single-strain kief, and crowned with a sparkling layer of THC Diamonds. Time to Smoke the Donuts—Freshly rolled every day, these small-batch pre-rolls offer a decadent flavor profile and a smoking experience that's nothing short of tantalizing. Delivered daily for utmost freshness, our pre-rolls are available in a nostalgic baker's dozen. Delivered Daily, Sold in a Baker’s Dozen.



Munyunz x Lemon Lovestone



Lemon lovers search no further. Astringent and tangy lemons fire out of the gate on all cylinders in Lemon Lovestone x Munyunz. Zesty notes of funk, gas, and spice mix fiercely with acidic lemon, a firestorm of a profile that leaves little lemon to the imagination.



Vibrant and enlivening, the profile brings an energizing punch with each puff; fresh squeezed lemons and limes, tart candy, before gas and funk elevate the experience to new heights. Invigorating and vibrant, the stone is full of life and color. Spark creativity and focus with Munyunz x Lemon Lovestone.

Show more