About this product
Premium Solventless Hash Oil whipped into a tasty, batter-like confection.
About this strain
Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
Trophy Wife effects
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
