Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
