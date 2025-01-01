Award Winning Skin Care Products Uniquely formulated for rest, recovery, relief, and rejuvenation. A full line of DOH-Compliant+ topical products infused with unique blends of herbs, spices, essential oils, and our award-winning cannabis oils.



Bath Bomb - 3.5oz with 50mg CBD, 5mg THC, and 5mg CBG. Split in half for two uses.

Salves - 1.5oz. with 1000mg CBD, 50mg THC, 50mg CBG & 3oz. with 2000mg CBD, 100mg THC, 100mg CBG.

Face Lotion - 1.5oz. with 1000mg CBD, 50mg THC, 50mg CBG.

Headache Roller - 8ml glass roll-on bottle with 100mg CBD, 50mg THC, and 50mg CBG.

CannaStick - 2.5oz roll-up stick with 250mg CBD, 250mg THC, and 50mg CBG



CBD CHILL soothing vapor rub – This all-natural herbal formula is abundant with cooling components that work in harmony with the cannabis to penetrate the lungs or sore muscles. Menthol crystals & peppermint, cool & soothe to help you breathe, while our proprietary herbal blend & cannabis help relieve pain & inflammation.



