Skagit Organics Platinum Oils - We continue to set the standard for cannabis extractions. Created using only pure food-grade alcohol, this oil has a higher cannabinoid content achieved without the use of harsh chemicals, filter media, or acids. Our Platinum Distillate oil is enhanced with cannabis terpenes and delivers a unique experience from strain to strain. A versatile cannabis product you can dab, vape, or eat! Available in THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN variations. DOH-compliant with additional terpene and DDT testing. We call this elevated testing standard DOH+

read more