Skagit Organics RSO Original Oils - The Whole Plant, Concentrated. DOH-compliant with additional terpene and DDT testing. We call this elevated testing standard DOH+. Voted Best RSO in Washington two years in a row! Available in 1-gram, 3-gram, and 7-gram packages, with THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN cannabinoid profiles in oral syringes or capsules. Washington's most popular RSO is a must-have for your stash! The effectiveness of RSO comes from the extraction of beneficial plant constituents along with a full spectrum of cannabinoids such as THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN, among others. Similar to the complex mix of micronutrients found in healthy whole foods, our RSO Original oils are rich in beneficial plant proteins, terpenes, fats, waxes, and chlorophyll.

