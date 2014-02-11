About this strain
LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
At Skagit Organics we are striving to be the premier processor of high quality flower and alcohol extracted cannabis oils in Washington State.
We make all of our oils with organic food grade alcohol. We never use butane or other toxic hydrocarbon solvents so you don't have to worry about impurities in your oil. Our process leaves a super clean oil with a more complete terpene profile for enhanced flavor and more distinct high.
We hope you love our products as much as we enjoy making them.