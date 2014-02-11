Loading…
LA Confidential Platinum RSO 1g

by Skagit Organics
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
About this strain

LA Confidential

LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

LA Confidential effects

974 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Skagit Organics
We began as a medical collective of growers, processors, and dispenseries providing quality products to people who truly need them. We work hard to ensure the products we make are safe and effective.

At Skagit Organics we are striving to be the premier processor of high quality flower and alcohol extracted cannabis oils in Washington State.

We make all of our oils with organic food grade alcohol. We never use butane or other toxic hydrocarbon solvents so you don't have to worry about impurities in your oil. Our process leaves a super clean oil with a more complete terpene profile for enhanced flavor and more distinct high.

We hope you love our products as much as we enjoy making them.