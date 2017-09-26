About this strain
Orient Express by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Asian lineage. Created by crossing Vietnam Black and China Yunnan, Orient Express has herbal, grassy aromas representative of the hot and humid forest floor in the dense rainforests of Southeast Asia. The effects are described as warm, clean, and pleasant and perfect for chatting and enjoying good company without paranoia or anxiety. With an average potency of 16% THC and an 8 to 10 week flowering time, Orient Express is an ideal option for new or seasoned gardeners.
