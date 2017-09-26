Loading…
Orient Express CBD RSO 3g 3-pack

by Skagit Organics
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Picture of Orient Express
Orient Express

Orient Express by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid with Asian lineage. Created by crossing Vietnam Black and China Yunnan, Orient Express has herbal, grassy aromas representative of the hot and humid forest floor in the dense rainforests of Southeast Asia. The effects are described as warm, clean, and pleasant and perfect for chatting and enjoying good company without paranoia or anxiety. With an average potency of 16% THC and an 8 to 10 week flowering time, Orient Express is an ideal option for new or seasoned gardeners. 

Orient Express effects

Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Arthritis
33% of people say it helps with arthritis
About this brand

Skagit Organics
We began as a medical collective of growers, processors, and dispenseries providing quality products to people who truly need them. We work hard to ensure the products we make are safe and effective.

At Skagit Organics we are striving to be the premier processor of high quality flower and alcohol extracted cannabis oils in Washington State.

We make all of our oils with organic food grade alcohol. We never use butane or other toxic hydrocarbon solvents so you don't have to worry about impurities in your oil. Our process leaves a super clean oil with a more complete terpene profile for enhanced flavor and more distinct high.

We hope you love our products as much as we enjoy making them.