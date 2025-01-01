Award Winning Skin Care Products Uniquely formulated for rest, recovery, relief, and rejuvenation. A full line of DOH-Compliant+ topical products infused with unique blends of herbs, spices, essential oils, and our award-winning cannabis oils.



Bath Bomb - 3.5oz with 50mg CBD, 5mg THC, and 5mg CBG. Split in half for two uses.

Salves - 1.5oz. with 1000mg CBD, 50mg THC, 50mg CBG & 3oz. with 2000mg CBD, 100mg THC, 100mg CBG.

Face Lotion - 1.5oz. with 1000mg CBD, 50mg THC, 50mg CBG.

Headache Roller - 8ml glass roll-on bottle with 100mg CBD, 50mg THC, and 50mg CBG.

CannaStick - 2.5oz roll-up stick with 250mg CBD, 250mg THC, and 50mg CBG



CannaStick Soothing 2.5oz - A firm body stick in our easy-to-use roll-up stick allows you to apply this body product directly to the needed area without getting your hands oily. Our soothing CannaStick contains peppermint and eucalyptus oils for increased relief



